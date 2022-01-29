PITTSBURG, Ks. — Musicians from universities across the state of Kansas returned to Pittsburg for the first time in two years today.

The Bicknell Family Center for the Arts was home to the final round of the Barbara Rondelli Kansas Statewide Classical Voice Competition.

The competition had been canceled the last two years due to the pandemic before making its return to Pittsburg.

14 finalists were chosen to compete today in soprano, mezzo-soprano, tenor and bass/baritone categories.

“Additionally we have three judges who are from universities and programs from across the country and the students are getting to interact with them, and it could give them the potential to make that next step in their career,” says Lydia Bechtel, PSU Music History & Voice Professor.

Pittsburg State University had two representatives compete today, mezzo-soprano Madison Westervelt and bass/baritone Courtland Reinholtz.