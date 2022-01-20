State of the City Address returns to Webb City

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Development was the topic for community leaders this afternoon in Webb City.

This year marked the return of the “State of the City Address” at the Chamber membership luncheon.

It was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Today, city leaders highlighted all the progress the city has made. It’s seen an 18-percent increase in population according to the latest census. Sales have also been successful, with the city seeing its highest records in tax revenue.

“We have a philosophy here in Webb City that our schools, our business community, and the city work together as a unified entity. And because of that our good school system attracts people, our Chamber and business community attract more businesses, and our government tries to do all it can to make the way clear for both of those to prosper well,” said Lynn Ragsdale, Webb City Mayor

Ragsdale says there’s still a lot Webb City can look forward to, including housing and business development, and numerous projects in Centennial Park.