State House approves bill to remove cap on tuition hikes at public universities

ST. LOUIS – Missouri’s public universities may no longer be limited on how much they can raise tuition each year.

The State House approved a proposal to remove the cap on tuition hikes. Those who support the bill said it would help universities while enrollment is down and allow them to make some programs more affordable than others.

Those against the bill said Missouri should provide the schools with more funding, or the schools should lower the salaries of high-paid administrators.

Lifting the cap on tuition hikes is part of a much larger education bill that will now go to the State Senate.