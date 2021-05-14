MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — State Farm is giving people an opportunity to help their community.

If you are 18 or older and have an idea to help your community better themselves, then you can submit the idea for a $25,000 grant through the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Program.

Submissions start on June 2nd and go until their are 2,000 submissions.

Out of that 2,000… 200 will be chosen by State Farm where the community then votes for the top 40 causes to get a 25,000 dollar grant.

State Farm agent Sean Crider says he’s wanted to do stuff like this in the past, but hasn’t been able to until he met a certain someone

Sean Crider – State Farm Agent:

“I’ve seen many opportunities come across from State Farm, but I’ve never had the capacity until I met Janice Bearbower, and she’s become our community liaison, and she’s building community, and she’s helping execute opportunities like this so we can make McDonald County and southwest Missouri a better place for all our citizens.”

Janice Bearbower – State Farm Community Liaison:

“This is a wonderful chance for us to really make a difference to our people here. We hear a lot about needs and unmet needs and a lot of frustration especially after the pandemic

Winners of the 25,000 will be announced on September 29th.

To find out how to submit an application for this grant visit the link here.