JOPLIN, Mo. — A local insurance company is giving people the chance to give back to their community.

As part of celebrating it’s 100th birthday State Farm is kicking off its 11th “State Farm Neighborhood Assist Program.”

People 18 and older and who have an idea to better their community can submit that idea to State Farm for a chance to receive a $25,000 grant. Submissions start February 16th and will end once they have 4,000.

From those 4,000, 200 will be selected and then the top 100 voted on will win the grant.

“We started a scratch State Farm agency 15 years ago. And its been the community that’s supported us. And I would like to find ways that I can give back,” said Sean Crider, State Farm Agent.

People can vote for the grants 10 times a day every day from April 27th through May 6th.

For more information you can follow this link.