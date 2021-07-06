Stabbing in Ewert Park over July 4th weekend ends in arrest

JOPLIN, Mo. — A man is in custody following a stabbing over the Independence Day weekend.

Sunday afternoon around 3:10, officers with the Joplin Police Department responded to a stabbing at Ewert Park.

Responding officers and medical personnel provided care for the male victim at the scene who sustained multiple wounds and later transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

Officers were able to identify and locate the suspect, Joe L. Guevara, 32, near 5th St. & Kentucky Ave. where he was promptly arrested.

Joe L. Guevara

Guevara is currently listed as being homeless.

Charges were sough for Assault in the 1st Degree and he is currently being held in the Joplin City Jail without bond.