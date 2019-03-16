St Patrick's Day Downtown Run for the Gold 5K & 15 K Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KSN-16 Anchor Jessica Schaer and friend Nichole Selvey ran this morning with Jessica's dog, Lisbeth! [ + - ]

(JOPLIN, MO) - "There were over 500 runners today!" Starlit Running Company staffers tells us of the St. Patrick's Day Downtown 5K and 15K Downtown Joplin Run. And a big part of the run is the medals. The medals were beautiful! See them in our live video that is posted below.

What's the next big run coming up? "Ashleigh Teeter is working on the Cinco DeMayo Run that will be on the runway of the Joplin Airport and it will be in early May,"

"And Ruth Sawkins will have a backwards triathalon in Carthage where you do the events backwards with unicorns and other things that's a lot of fun!"

The music today was so much fun as always from DJ: Resonation BoCa Enterprises emceed the event.

