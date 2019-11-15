St. Mary’s students to attempt world record

JOPLIN, Mo. — Four state students try to break a world record.

Students at St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary School in Joplin take part in the annual cup stacking event going on in different countries across the globe today.

Not only is setting up and knocking down cups a fun activity for kids, it incorporates exercise.

“Cup stacking is a fun sport, you use both sides of your body, left and right hand and you even cross over mid line and anytime you use and engage both sides of your brain you’re helping with focus, concentration, all great skills,” said Margie Black, P.E. Teacher at St. Mary’s.

Black also uses the event as a means of collecting jello for the Newton County food basket brigade.