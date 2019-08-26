St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic Schools hosts back-to-school prayer walk

PITTSBURG, Kan. — To help start the school year off on the right foot, a community unites for a back-to-school prayer walk.

St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic Schools parents and kids came out for this special program.

They walked to each building in their school district, offering prayers at each place.

This includes the elementary and high schools, gymnasium, and football field.

Father Labenz, St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic Schools Chaplain, led the prayers and he says it is important they showcase to the community their devotion to living the word of God.

Father Labenz adds, “We begin school each day with prayer. We end each day with prayer. So prayer is the main part of our lives and to come together as a community on a Sunday, there is nothing more beautiful than that.”

Father Labenz adds that Sunday’s program is just one of many community events that will be hold throughout the year.