St. Mary’s Catholic School students continue to honor veterans after Veterans Day ends

JOPLIN, Mo. — Veterans Day may have come and gone, but they are still in the hearts and minds of area elementary school kids.

Students at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Joplin attended a special mass today devoted to the men and women who’ve served their country. After mass, students held a reception for the veterans.

But principal Joanne Lown says students have been saying prayers for veterans and active duty soldiers for the past month in class, and will continue to do so at home.

“Every student in our school had a little, actually a plastic army man and a prayer at their desk, we also sent the soldiers home with the prayer with their families, we had them in our churches as well and spent 30 days of prayer not only for our veterans but our active military,” said Joanne Lown, St. Mary’s Principal.

The school also set up a special fallen soldier table with a chair representing all five branches of the military.