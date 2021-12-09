St. Louis not on this new list of most dangerous cities in America

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis may have the highest murder rate in the United States for 2020 but when it comes to the most dangerous metro area in the country, it didn’t even crack the top 50. Three Illinois cities and one in Missouri did make the list.

A new study by 24/7 Wall St. looked at FBI statistics and found that the Memphis metro is the most dangerous city in the United States. The study used the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report.

Memphis saw more than 18,000 violent crimes in its metro area in 2020, or 1,359 for every 100,000 people. The study found that is three times the U.S. violent crime rate.

The Memphis area’s homicide rate in 2020 is 24.2/100,000. St. Louis City had 263 homicides in 2020 with a homicide rate of 87 per 100,000 people. While that was the highest rate in the U.S, WREG reports the editors with 24/7 said that the murder rate is a different measure from “dangerous”.

Last year, the St. Louis metro area was ranked the second most dangerous metro area in the United States. Its violent crime rate was 1,927 per 100,000 people.

Chicago also didn’t make the list but there was limited data available in the 2020 Uniform Crime Reports for areas in Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Alabama.

However, three Illinois cities did make the list including the southern Illinois town of Danville. The study found it is the sixth most dangerous metro area in the nation, the most dangerous metro area in Illinois, and the second most dangerous in the Midwest.



Danville, IL (6th most dangerous city in US): Violent crime rate: 1,050 per 100,000 people (785 total crimes 1-yr. change in violent crime rate: +12.3% Homicide rate: 17.4 per 100,000 people (13 total homicides) Poverty rate: 16.5%



Rockford, IL (17th most dangerous city in US): Violent crime rate: 771 per 100,000 people (2,566 total crimes) 1-yr. change in violent crime rate: +21.5% Homicide rate: 10.8 per 100,000 people (36 total homicides) Poverty rate: 16.1%



Springfield, IL (28th most dangerous city in US): Violent crime rate: 667 per 100,000 people (1,369 total crimes) 1-yr. change in violent crime rate: +14.1% Homicide rate: 5.8 per 100,000 people (12 total homicides) Poverty rate: 12.2%



Springfield, MO (37th most dangerous city in US): Violent crime rate: 632 per 100,000 people (2,993 total crimes) 1-yr. change in violent crime rate: -0.2% Homicide rate: 5.5 per 100,000 people (26 total homicides) Poverty rate: 15.4%



You can see the full report on 24/7 Wall St.