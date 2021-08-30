St. Charles 12-year-old one of first winners in Missouri vaccine lottery

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Charles 12-year-old Cooper Norton is among one of the first winners in Missouri’s vaccine lottery. Norton’s younger sister Kate has cystic fibrosis, a respiratory disorder, making her particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. Keeping her safe is one of the reasons Norton’s family decided to get vaccinated.

“Between this and the fact that all of the family’s physicians and specialists recommended the vaccine, Norton and his parents decided it was right for him,” said Governor Mike Parson in a tweet.

“‘You’re a little more apprehensive when it comes to your kids and making decisions for them,” said Shawna Norton, mother of Cooper. “It wasn’t something we took lightly. In fact, we had multiple conversations with pediatricians and specialist doctors to ensure it was the right choice given our family dynamic. After a lot of conversations, every single doctor recommended we get Cooper vaccinated. It was a no-brainer. We really feel that getting the COVID-19 vaccination is the best thing we can do to help protect our daughter.'” Cooper’s mother Shawna Norton, stated in Mike Parson’s tweet

Parson added on Twitter that Missouri’s vaccine uptake has increased since the MO VIP program began, and he hopes stories like Cooper’s will “further encourage Missourians to choose vaccination.”

A total of 800 Missourian adults will win a cash prize of $10,000 and 100 adolescents, aged 12 to 17, will win $10,000 toward an education savings account. The second round of confirmed winners will be announced September 8.

To enter, all you need is at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more or register to win, visit the MO VIP program’s website.

If you can’t enter the sweepstakes online, call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.