SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield police are investigating an infant’s death.

According to a Springfield Police Department press release, a woman, Deborah Lundstrom, 47, of Springfield, Mo., was caring for 9 children under the age of 3 at an in-home daycare when she left the house and the children unsupervised for 12 minutes.

When she returned, an eight-month-old child, whom she had left in a car seat, was not breathing and she called 911. The eight-month-old was later pronounced dead.

Lundstrom was arrested and charged with 1st-degree involuntary manslaughter, 1st-degree endangerment the Welfare of a Child – Death of a Child, eight counts of 1st Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child Creating a Substantial Risk and Operating a Child Care Facility Without a License on March 8th.