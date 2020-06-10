Springfield Officer Rammed with SUV

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man trying to get into the Springfield Police Department building runs over an officer — pinning him under the car.

28-year-old Jon Tyler Franklin Routh is being held in the Greene County jail on 1st degree assault charges.

It all happened around 9:00 A.M. Tuesday morning. Police say Routh tried entering but they stopped him — so he urinated right outside the door.

More police responded and the suspect left — then returned in a white SUV. When officers tried to talk to him — the suspect used his SUV to hit Officer Mark Priebe — pinning the officer between the car and a post. kAnother officer told Routh to stop — he didn’t — so police shot him. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries and then to jail.

Officer Priebe was taken to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries — where he is currently being treated.