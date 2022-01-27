SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A judge in Washington, D.C. sentenced a Springfield couple for their involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot.

Zachary and Kelsey Wilson were sentenced to 24 months probation and home detention. Zachary must serve 45 days of home detention while Kelsey will serve only 40 days. Since the couple has two children the judge is allowing to let one couple to complete their home detention at separate times.

Federal court documents say Kelsey was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Zachary was also charged with parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

The judge says though the couple didn’t destroy anything the Wilson’s presence contributed to the fear that day. The judge believes the couple is not a threat to society and is remorseful of their actions.