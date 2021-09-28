Springfield couple enters guilty plea for involvement in Capitol riot in January

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield couple who took part in the January 6 Capitol riot earlier this year pleaded guilty before a federal judge Monday.

According to court documents, Zachary and Kelsey Leigh Ann Wilson pleaded guilty to violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

A sentencing date has been set for December 9 at 1 p.m.

On January 6, the Wilsons entered the Capitol Building through a broken window near the U.S. Senate. Zach walked around Nancy Pelosi’s office then walked around the rest of the building.

Court documents say Zachary posted to his Facebook account that he had entered the building. On January 20, authorities interviewed Zach about his involvement. He said he did post an 18-second video while inside Pelosi’s office but has since deleted the video and took down his Facebook account.

His wife, 29-year-old Kelsey Leigh Ann Wilson, also walked around the Capitol with Zachary. Federal records say Wilson is a first-grade teacher at Dayspring Christian School in Springfield.