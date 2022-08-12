SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield company will pay more than $1 million in forfeiture to the federal government stemming from the criminal conduct of its two former executives.

Under the terms of the non-prosecution agreement, Pro1 must forfeit $1,057,617 to the federal government, which is the amount the company gained from the conspiracy.

“More than $1 million from the health care charity (Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc.), primarily funded by Medicaid reimbursements, was siphoned to Pro1 through a series of illicit payments over several years,” said U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore in a prepared statement.

Pro1 has accepted responsibility for the criminal conduct of its former executives and cooperated with the federal investigation, she said.

“Those embezzled funds will be recouped by the government under the terms of this non-prosecution agreement,” according to the statement.”

Former Pro1 executive officers engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle funds from Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Springfield-based nonprofit corporation, from 2008 to November 2017, according to a Department of Justice statement. The executives, who were also executives of the charity, channeled funds from Preferred Family Healthcare to financially enrich the firm, according to the statement.

Preferred Family Healthcare agreed earlier this year to pay more than $8 million in forfeiture and restitution to the federal government and the state of Arkansas under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement.

Many Pro1’s executives’ actions were done without specific knowledge of the company president and the corporate board of directors.

As part of the federal investigation, the former chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Preferred Family Healthcare were indicted by a federal grand jury on March 29, 2019. Their trial is set for Oct. 3.

Pro1 is a Missouri corporation with operations in Springfield and Boulder, Colorado. The company designs and sells indoor thermostats nationwide.