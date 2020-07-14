Springfield City Council Passes Mask Ordinance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Another southwest Missouri city puts a mask ordinance in place.

The Springfield City Council passed the ordinance in an 8-to-1 vote on Monday.

It will take effect this Thursday, July 16th and expire in 90 days — unless council changes the date.

People who do not wear a face-covering in public — or businesses who do not abide by the ordinances rules — could receive a one-hundred dollar fine. People with a medical reason for not wearing a mask are exempt, as well as kids under 12 years old.

The Springfield Airport will also require masks beginning Thursday.

