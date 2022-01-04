Spring session of Joplin Police Department Citizen’s Academy starting in February

JOPLIN, Mo. — The spring session of the Joplin Police Department Citizen’s Academy is starting soon.

The free 14-week program runs from February 3rd to May 5th, with citizens being taught by experienced police officers.

Topics covered include crime scene investigations, SWAT operations and an introduction to the K-9 unit.

“We have a lot of officers that go through this program,” said officer Lacey Baxter. “We have some dispatchers that come out of it and we have a lot of volunteers afterwards, so it’s another foot in the door for anyone that wants to be involved with the Joplin Police Department, no matter what capacity.”

Applicants must be 21 years or older.

Anyone interested can pick up an application from the front desk of the Joplin Police Department or click here.