Spring River Christian Village holds annual Country Fair

JOPLIN, Mo. — Spring River Christian Village welcomed the community to their largest fundraiser of the year Sunday.

The senior living facility hosted their 12th annual Country Fair.

The event had live music, food, competitions and starting this year, they added a car and motorcycle show.

The senior living facility is run through volunteer efforts, so this fundraiser will go towards their Christmas party at the end of the year.

While they raise those funds, the Country Fair serves as a great way for the facility to show what they offer their residents.

Shenan Thorne of Spring River Christian Village says, “I guess, what we want to do is get more people out to Spring River so they can see what we offer, what we’re all about and just get more people to our campus.”

Plenty of food and retail vendors made it out to the fair.

The Glory Bound Band and the Max Brown Band performed as well.