Spring break adjustments at Pitt State

Pittsburg State University released a statement announcing an adjustment to their previously scheduled spring break for 2021 due to COVID-19 mitigation.

PSU’s spring semester will start January 19, 2021 and spring break, originally scheduled for the week of March 22, will be moved to the end of the spring semester the week of May 10. Dead week will take place the week of April 26 and finals week will be the week of May 3. Commencement for spring graduates will now take place May 7 and 8.

Howard smith, PSU provost, commented that these changes were made because the university does not foresee the virus going away by spring.

“While advances in science and mitigation strategies will continue to evolve, we don’t expect the virus to disappear in time for the spring semester,” Smith said. “We also know that reducing exposure will continue to be the most critical element of keeping our campus open and healthy.”

These changes reflect the previous changes the university made for the fall 2020 semester, regarding fall break. PSU will exchange face-to-face classes to finish the semester online, beginning November 20.

“Spring break is traditionally a time when students travel for vacation, or at minimum return home to their hometowns,” Smith said. “This schedule still provides that opportunity but puts it at the start of summer rather than in the middle of the semester when they would be returning to campus.”