It’s that time of the year again at the Carthage Humane Society, where kittens and puppies abound.

“A bunch of puppies have been going out, we’re trying to get some of the older dogs out as well. We actually have 157 animals in the shelter right now um 87 dogs and 68 cats,” said Bailey Larson, Carthage H.S. Adoption Coordinator.

And until they get adopted, all of them need to eat, which you can help with.

“Always accept kitten food, both wet and dry. As well as puppy wet and dry and then also adult food wet and dry as well, and then always cat litter. We use puppy pads as well, and then just the basic house hold cleaning supplies like paper towels, Fabuloso, and stuff like that,” said Larson.

The facility was among the first in the area to offer the chance to see what animals look like ever before making a visit in person.

“Always suggest looking on our website first to see if we do still have the animal that they’re wanting, but yes, to see. We also suggest coming out and looking at the animals because it’s so hard to get what they are like just on a website so come out and meet them and get to know them a little bit more,” added Larson.

Because they're so cute, the youngest animals often get adopted the quickest, leaving the older dogs and cats searching for forever homes for much longer periods of time. And because it's a no-kill shelter, it can be a while, and expensive.

“Although the Carthage Humane Society will accept donations of pretty much any type, the one they really need is cash, it takes about $100 a week to take care of Warby and all the other animals here,” said KSN’s Stuart Price, Reporting.

If you don’t have treasure to share with the facility, you can help by donating your time and talent.

“There’s all different kinds. We have some that come out and play with them and walk the dogs and play with the cats. We also have ones that will bathe our dogs and sometimes we need our kittens bathed so they’ll do that as well and sometimes they want to get into the dirty stuff so they’ll help us clean and help all around,” Larson said.

The Carthage Humane Society is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from noon ’til 4 p.m.