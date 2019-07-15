Spiva Center for the Arts hosts gallery brunch

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Spiva Center for the Arts is trying something new to bring in more guests to the gallery.

Sunday morning they hosted their very first gallery brunch.

For only $17, guests were served a hot breakfast while enjoying featured artists works.

This month’s artwork was inspired by former MSSU instructor, Darral Dishman.

The gallery has his works, as well as work of some of the students he taught during his career at the university.

Susan Adams, Spiva Center for the Arts, “Everybody is very pleased. Our immediate goal would be to do this at least once during every exhibit cycle. So we would like to plan for one this coming September and maybe one in November and December.”

In the regional gallery, guests could also enjoy the Family Affair: Multi-Generational exhibit, which features the artwork from family, ranging from ceramics to paintings.