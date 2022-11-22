JOPLIN, Mo. — Your monthly bill is going up if you get your natural gas from Spire Energy.

The change is to the actual cost adjustment factor, or ACA. It’s connected to the increases and decreases in wholesale gas prices.

According to the Missouri Public Service Commission — customers in our region will see the ACA rise from 79-cents per hundred cubic feet of natural gas to 92-cents.

The increase affects customers in Jasper, McDonald, Barton, Vernon, Lawrence and Barry counties. It takes effect on November 29th.