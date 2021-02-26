Spire gives update on Carl Junction service outage

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Spire has released an update on their efforts to correct a temporary outage in Carl Junction.
The update is as follows:
“We are working to resolve an operational issue from one of our third-party suppliers, impacting our ability to provide natural gas service to nearly 800 customers in the Carl Junction area near Joplin, MO.
This has caused a temporary outage and are in the process of alerting our customers who are impacted. We’re currently working to assess the situation and doing everything we can to quickly restore service to our customers.
We encourage customers to visit spireenergy.com/outages for timely information as we work to resolve the outage.”Jason Merrill
Director, Integrated Corporate Communications