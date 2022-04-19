PITTSBURG, Kans. — This morning, local law enforcement agencies came together to kick-off the Southeast Kansas Youth Special Olympics.

And they did so with the annual “Law Enforcement Torch Run.”

It started 41-years ago as a way to officially start the Special Olympics. It also serves as a large fundraiser — even though Southeast Kansas law enforcement agencies actively raise money and awareness for Special Olympics year round.

“It’s for our athletes, so, it’s helping fund these games, it’s helping fund their lunches, it helps pay for healthy athletes. It helps pay for the equipment it takes to put on these games, so, that’s our biggest role, is to see what we can do to help our athletes,” said Lt. Chris Moore, State Director for the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Taking part in this morning’s torch run were members of the Pittsburg and Pittsburg State Police Departments as well as the Crawford and Bourbon County Sheriff’s Offices.