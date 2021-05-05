Special Olympics returns to Pitt State for first time in two years

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Close to 200 young athletes were in Pittsburg today for the first time in two years.

They were all taking part in southeast regional track youth competitions for Special Olympics Kansas.

Participants represented 12 counties — and ran and jumped their way to medals at Carnie Smith Stadium at Pittsburg State.

Due to the loss of state games due to the pandemic, organizers wanted to make sure athletes still had the chance to compete.

“This has been a really great day,” said Erin Fletcher, Special Olympics Kansas director of grants and development. “People have been able to come out in the sunshine and see their friends, make new friends and be able to volunteer and really make a difference.”

Southeast regional track adult competitions will take place on May 26th — and will also take place at Pittsburg State.