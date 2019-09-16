Special grant now being offered to communities in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — In efforts of maintaining forests in rural and metropolitan areas, a special grant is being offered in communities in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma’s Forestry Services will again give assistance through its Urban and Community Forestry Grant.

The ultimate goal is to preserve community forests beyond just planting trees.

They are using their resources for maintenance, protection, as well as education and training.

The organization is hoping state and federal governments as well as educational groups take advantage of their services to perform a special project.

Money awarded to each group can range from $1,000 to $10,000.

The grant is accepting applicants until November 8th.