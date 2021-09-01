SPD investigate August assault against 74-year-old man as a homicide, suspect charged

by: Chris Six, KOLR

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — The Springfield Police Department is saying that an assault that occurred on August 25 has now turned in to a homicide investigation.

Police say the victim of the assault, 74-year-old Larry Woods, died from his injuries on Tuesday.

On August 25, around 4 a.m., officers responded to the Cedar Knoll Apartment Complex at 500 W. Walnut Lawn St. in response to a 911 caller stating a person had been assaulted. When officers arrived, they found Woods with multiple injuries.

Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Jacob DeJong. DeJong has been charged with second-degree murder after being arrested on Tuesday.

This marks the 17th homicide for SPD in 2021.

