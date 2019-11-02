Spaghetti dinner helps send Carthage band members to Missouri Ambassadors of Music program

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Band students and their families cook up a meal to raise money for a trip of a lifetime.

Carthage High School band members held a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at Bykota Church Saturday.

Six band students were selected for the Missouri Ambassadors of Music program, with each ticket costing more than $6,000 per student.

In the summer of 2020, they’ll embark on a 16 day trip to Europe with students from across the State of Missouri.

They’ll perform in seven countries, with their first performance in London, playing on the lawn of Buckingham Palace.

Joe Reu, parent and event organizer, says, “It’s really an awesome opportunity for these kids to broaden their horizons. We have some kids who’ve never been out of the four states, so this is really going to be a life changing, once in a lifetime type of experience for them.”

If you would like help out the Carthage High School students, click here.