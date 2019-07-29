Spaghetti benefit provides aid for Commerce firefighter battling cancer

COMMERCE, Okla. — Northeast Oklahoma rallies in support of a former Commerce firefighter battling cancer.

A spaghetti benefit was held for Danny Knight at Commerce High School.

Funds collected from Sunday will help Knight pay for his medical and travel expenses as he fights his illness.

City employees, Commerce Public Schools staff, and residents came out to show their support.

There was also a silent auction.

Items included memorabilia from Mickey Mantle and desserts, like pies.

Most of the items were donated from the community.

Michael Hart, Commerce Fire Department, “Any person that sticks around for 20 plus years on a fire department and then continues to give back to his community by working for the school system. That is something to take note of for sure.”

The spaghetti benefit brought in about $5,800 for Knight.