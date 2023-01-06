SOUTHWEST MISSOURI— With the start of a new year – the local drug task is looking back at 2022 filled with seizures and arrests.

“This year was a very busy year,” said Sloan Rowland, ODET Board Chair.

Southwest Missouri saw methamphetamine as one of the top drugs seized in 2022 – totaling about 107 pounds. Heroin stayed on the list, but an already small amount dropped from 2021 to 2022, from 20 grams to 12.

But leaders of the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team point to synthetic opioids like fentanyl as taking over – with 713 grams seized last year.

“Most likely going to replace heroin overall. We’re seeing a lot more seizures locally, and across the United States, of fentanyl than we’ve ever seen of heroin lately. So synthetic opioids are kind of taking over nationwide and we’re seeing that daily,” said Rowland.

Then, there’s marijuana. Although Missouri legalized recreational use in 2022, that only happened at the end of the year—there’s still a widespread black market.

ODET covers a five-county area, including Jasper, Newton, McDonald, Barton, and Barry. That region saw 178 pounds seized last year.

“The risks that come with that, you know, we’ve seen marijuana laced recently with fentanyl and other drugs. So there’s still a risk when you’re buying what may be legal to possess through the illegal market. So you’ll see an influx of black market marijuana,” said Rowland.

ODET investigations led to dozens of drug arrests, 50 of which were referred to federal prosecution.

“And sometimes the sentences run longer when they do get sentenced to federal time plus the fact that we’re in the Four State area. So the next is sort of a lot of our drug cases will cross two or three states pretty quickly. So it’s a lot easier to have that federal assistance.”

The 2022 report also details drug-related cash and property seized, which adds up to nearly a quarter of a million dollars last year.