Southwest Missouri wine tasting benefits local animal shelter

JOPLIN, Mo. — Four state residents grab a plate and a wine glass to fundraise for a local organization.

Macadoodles hosted the 22nd Annual Fall Into Winter Tasting Sunday.

Upwards of 600 people tasted more than 142 food and alcohol items from 14 local vendors.

All money raised from the event goes directly to the Joplin Humane Society for needed supplies and upkeep.

Debbie Blackmon, Wine Cellar Manager, says, “I’m really thankful that people have got to where they really look forward to coming to this event every year. The fall event is always our biggest event and it really makes us feel good that people remember and want to come back and visit this event.”

Last year, the Fall Into Winter Wine Tasting raised $6,000.

They hope to top that this year.