Southwest Missouri Traffic Death Reduction in 2019

FILE – In this April 10, 2019, file photo, rush-hour traffic heads east, left, and west, right, along the Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia. A spokesman for Pennsylvania’s governor said the state was committed to being a part of Transportation and Climate Initiative conversations. But a growing number of Northeast governors have concerns the TCI could increase gas prices, and raise doubts about how effective it would be in capping pollution. The initiative is aimed at a dozen Northeast and mid-Atlantic states and would take effect in 2022. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma, File)

FILE – In this April 10, 2019, file photo, rush-hour traffic heads east, left, and west, right, along the Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia. A spokesman for Pennsylvania’s governor said the state was committed to being a part of Transportation and Climate Initiative conversations. But a growing number of Northeast governors have concerns the TCI could increase gas prices, and raise doubts about how effective it would be in capping pollution. The initiative is aimed at a dozen Northeast and mid-Atlantic states and would take effect in 2022. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma, File)

The Missouri State Highway Patrol announces the amount of traffic deaths in Southwest Missouri have decreased compared to last year.

From preliminary statistics, Southwest Missouri experienced a 8.6 percent decrease in traffic fatalities compared to 2018. On an average of 3 years, there’s been a decrease of more than 3 percent and a decrease of 2.7 percent in an average of 5 years.

According to officers, a common reason why traffic deaths happen is because passengers are not wearing their seat belts. In 2018, 63 percent of the people who died were not buckled. This issue increased by almost 1 percent in 2019.

The state of Missouri has also encounter a decrease in traffic crash fatalities compared to last year. In 2019, there were 876 people killed compared to 921 people in 2018.

Highway patrol representatives are pleased with these results and encourage passengers to continue wearing a seat belt, obeying traffic laws and making good decisions while operating a vehicle.