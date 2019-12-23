Southwest Missouri town decorates caves for Christmas

NOEL, Mo. — One McDonald County organization is ringing in the holiday season in a unique way.

It is by decorating caves with Christmas trees, tinsel, and lights.

Bluff Dwellers Cave in Noel is looking to give “cavers” a tour they won’t forget all while spreading holiday cheer.

Every year, the town of Noel changes their name to “No-el” during the month of December as a part of their holiday tradition.

And Bluff Dwellers Cave is excited to join in with a holiday attraction for the first time.

Nicole Ridlen, Manager of Bluff Dwellers Cave, says, “Noel is an important city, and the tradition of people mailing their Christmas cards here and getting that Noel Christmas City stamp. So, we really wanted to kind of extend on that.”

‘Noel in Noel’ holiday tours will be available up until Christmas Eve starting at 10 A.M. and the last tour of the evening will be at 4 P.M.