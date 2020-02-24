Southwest Missouri Democrats Host Semi-Annual Trivia Fundraiser

The Southwest Missouri Democrats host its fourth semi-annual trivia competition at the Empire Market on 4th Street in Joplin.

Participants split into teams and were asked a series of pop culture and political questions from a moderator named Chase Carlton. Eight members were allowed on a team and fourteen teams played the game. The winning team name’s was put on the new “Southwest Missouri Democratic Traveling Trivia Trophy”. A volunteer made it from a Trivial Pursuit game. The individuals of the winning team were given medals. All proceeds from the fundraiser went to the Democratic group.

“Winds of Change” was the theme of the event. Democratic leaders want those who came to feel energized and ready for a change in the next election.

“We know that many of our offices in Missouri and the nation want to see change. I hope today people will gain a feeling of camaraderie with local democrats and learn they are not alone,” says Krista Stark, the executive director of the political organization.

This event not only gave Democrats the chance to socialize with one another but to also be introduced to staff members from several presidential campaigns. This included Yinka Faleti,

the only Democratic candidate to be running for Missouri Secretary of State and Rich Finneran, one of the two Democratic candidates running for Missouri Attorney General.

“I’m hoping to connect with people and to encourage them. I want to let them know they aren’t alone. Democrats in this part of the state may not be the majority but they’re a lot of people beyond Southwest Missouri who want to see the change too,” Faleti explains.

“I think a lot of people feel in the Democratic Party has left people in parts of Missouri behind and I want to be a part of changing that, Finneran says. “I believe that for us to have success as Democrats in the state, we got to be everywhere and talk to voters in all places of Missouri. We must hear everyone’s concerns.”

Southwest Missouri Democrats have an “equal access policy” for candidates. This allows people to see all of the candidates and form healthy relationships with those supporting the Democratic Party.

Starks says, “If our volunteers and members want to work for a particular campaign, they will know what organizer to go to. There will only be one winner at the end and we want all of our volunteers to have seen each other, work together for the candidates and be able to come back together to work for whoever the winner is in November.”

You can learn more about the Southwest Missouri Democrats on their Facebook page.