Southwest Missouri community gathers to celebrate pride

NEVADA, MO – One Southwest Missouri community gathered to celebrate pride today.

The community gathered in Marmaduke Park in Nevada for the first “pride in the park.”

The park was full of food, music and LGBTQ+ and allied businesses and organizations.



The community was also joined by Missouri House of Representative candidate Jim Hogan and US Senate candidate Tim Shepard.

“As Nevada moves forward as more of a progressive city, we want to be an all inclusive not only at a city level but as a community and Southwest Missouri, so we’re just showing off our sense of community within our neighborhoods.” Says Lauren Harreld, Pride In The Park Co-Host.

Organizers hope to bring back the festival in the future, but may need to create a festival board before this can happen.