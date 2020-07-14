UPDATE: Victim Identified in Lamar Homicide

Update 2

LAMAR, Mo. — The name of the victim from the Monday shooting in Lamar has been released.

51-year-old Lamar resident, Terry G. Harless, was killed by a still unidentified gunman in the early morning hours on July 13th.

Authorities are investigating this case as a homicide and are working with “over 30 leads at this time.”

If you have any information regarding this incident you can contact Detective Steven Shaw at (417) 682-3546 ext 2330 or by using the P3 app if you wish to remain anonymous.

Update 1

LAMAR, Mo. — New details have emerged in the early Monday morning murder in this city of Lamar.

Around 5:19 A.M. this morning Lamar Officers responded to gun shots in the 700 block of Broadway in the town.

At a residence near the scene officers located a deceased adult male.

At the moment, authorities believe the crime to be an isolated incident and does NOT pose an ongoing danger to the community.

Multiple other agencies have been contacted to assist in the investigation going forward. The full release can be found below and we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Original

LAMAR, Mo.– The Lamar Police Department is now working with the Southwest Major Case Squad after a man is killed in the city.

Lamar Police Chief Joe Moore confirms the call came in early this morning to the 700 block of Broadway Street.

Few details have been released right now, but police say there is no immediate threat to the public.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.