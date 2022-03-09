JOPLIN, Mo. — You just never know what you’ll find inside an antique store. But shoppers aren’t the only ones that come away with something of value.

You can purchase items from the past at many area stores, but inside this one you can help out a host of area not-for-profit groups at the same time.

For example there’s an area designated for the Joplin Humane Society. And you can help them two different ways, first by buying items inside Southside Antique Mall, or by donating items for other shoppers to buy.

“We’re really excited we have this arrangement with Southside Antiques, we’ve been working with them for a number of years and we have a small booth set up for people to donate items and when you take in your donations just let them know they’re for the Joplin Humane Society or you can bring them here to the Shelter and we can deliver them.” Tianna Fisher, Joplin Humane Society Shelter Services Director

Other organizations with booth space include Watered Gardens Ministries, the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States, Joplin N.A.L.A. and Wildcat Glades Friends Group.

“They take a small percentage off of our sales, the booth rental they waive that which we are very, very grateful to that so it’s very helpful. Last year they earned about $4,000 on that booth so that’s quite a bit of change, we can really help a lot of people with that much money,” said Robin Standridge, Wildcat Glades Friends Group

Southside doesn’t have to provide these spaces. Mckenzie Breedlove says it’s their way of giving back to the community that’s done so much for them. And she says other booth owners get involved too.

“And we have other booth dealers and things that donate stuff that hasn’t sold in their own booth or other stuff around the house, they’ll donate that to those booths over there because all of those proceeds do go to the charity booths,” said McKenzie Breedlove, Lead Manager, Southside Antique Mall.