FRANKLIN, Ks. — People were seeing how the sausage gets made today in Southeast Kansas.



The Miner’s Hall Museum opened its doors for Sausage Making Days.



The presentation is part of the ongoing Who’s Behind the Apron? exhibit.



Today it explored the stories behind butchers and sausage makers in Southeast Kansas.



Primarily taking place in the fall, sausage making was a big source of food for families in the area.



According to presenter Rudy Widmar, this often brought communities together.



“During the fall and the winter you prepared for the coming spring before things started growing,” says Widmar, “We worked at the factory in Pittsburg and we’d just be sitting there eating and dad would pull out his sausage and people would say ‘What are you eating there?’ ‘Oh a sausage! Wanna try some?’ Well they liked it and they decided they would like to have some too so they got together, buying meat and of course they’d go to my dad’s place and they’d make sausage.”



The final presentation for Who’s Behind the Apron? will be on March 27th.



It will explore the stories of the grandmother’s behind the aprons of Southeast Kansas.