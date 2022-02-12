PITTSBURG, Ks. –While the temperature may have taken a dip, this didn’t stop Southeast Kansas from taking a plunge of its own.



Saturday afternoon marked the return of the annual Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Kansas.



The plunge has been a torch run event for Kansas law enforcement and began in Southeast Kansas 15 years ago.



While it first started as a law enforcement event, it’s grown to include fire departments, school groups and other community organizations.



“It’s pretty amazing, when we first started the polar plunge, we raised around one-thousand dollars, and we thought that was really cool the first time we ever did it, and now we’re on par for a 30 to 35-thousand dollar event,” says Lt. Chris Moore, Pittsburg Police Department.



The Allen County Sheriff’s Office raised around $6,000, the most of any team this year.



The biggest team this year was the Pittsburg High School National Honor Society.