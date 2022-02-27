FRANKLIN, Ks. — People got the chance to see a little bit of Southeast Kansas history Sunday afternoon.





The Miner’s Hall Museum held a special presentation as part of it’s first quarterly exhibit of the year called “Who’s Behind the Apron.”



The exhibit and monthly presentations explore the history and uses of different aprons in Southeast Kansas, whether it was in the home or other professions like a meat packer.



Today focused on the science and story behind the welding industry.



“Without welding we wouldn’t have anything, we wouldn’t have bridges, we wouldn’t have cars, so it’s be a truly instrumental tool in the development of our nation and the world,” says Gary Pommier, Sunday’s Presenter, “We at one time had the world’s foremost manufacturer of coal-handling preparation equipment at McNally Pittsburg.”



The next scheduled quarterly exhibit will examine the history of the Arma coal camp.