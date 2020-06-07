Southeast Kansas residents show their support of George Floyd with a protest

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Parsons, KS- Walking from Parsons City Hall to their police department, protesters were calling attention to the many African-Americans who have died at the hands of police brutality.

More than 100 protesters took to the streets.

Before the protest started, police and protesters took a moment to recognize what had them there in the first place. Sydney Lancaster says, “Too many times I have been asked why I care about this issue and been told that it doesn’t effect me. To them, I have one answers. If you do not believe that the senseless kings of black individuals all over the world, and especially in the United States is not a human issue, then you are the problem.”

The Deputy Chief of Parsons Police, Dennis Dodd, says, “People have a voice, they have an opinion, that’s something you can’t take away from someone, especially in America, Kansas, anywhere. you have a voice and you should be able to voice your opinion.

Protesters also took a moment to name off those who have been killed by police brutality and lay roses for them on the steps of city hall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories