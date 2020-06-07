Southeast Kansas residents show their support of George Floyd with a protest

Parsons, KS- Walking from Parsons City Hall to their police department, protesters were calling attention to the many African-Americans who have died at the hands of police brutality.

More than 100 protesters took to the streets.

Before the protest started, police and protesters took a moment to recognize what had them there in the first place. Sydney Lancaster says, “Too many times I have been asked why I care about this issue and been told that it doesn’t effect me. To them, I have one answers. If you do not believe that the senseless kings of black individuals all over the world, and especially in the United States is not a human issue, then you are the problem.”

The Deputy Chief of Parsons Police, Dennis Dodd, says, “People have a voice, they have an opinion, that’s something you can’t take away from someone, especially in America, Kansas, anywhere. you have a voice and you should be able to voice your opinion.

Protesters also took a moment to name off those who have been killed by police brutality and lay roses for them on the steps of city hall.