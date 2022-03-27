FRANKLIN, Ks. — People were taking a look at the history of aprons in Southeast Kansas.



The Miner’s Hall Museum opened its doors this afternoon for a presentation as part of its quarterly exhibit.



“Grandma’s Apron” explored the many uses of aprons around the home, whether it was in the kitchen, on the farm or while people were butchering.



Presenter Nanette Azamber Krumsick says at one point aprons were even considered symbols of wealth.



“They were even worn as a fashion thing. They wanted to present their selves as wealthy, and so they would wear a fancy apron with embroidery and with lace and with nice fabric,” says Krumsick.

She says aprons began to lose their popularity once modern washing machines were introduced into the home.