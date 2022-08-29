PITTSBURG, Kans. — Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg’s Level III Trauma Program, which treats patients who have critical injuries threatening life or limbs, was first accredited by the American College

of Surgeons Committee on Trauma in 2008 – Now, it has passed re-accreditation for another three years.

The program, which will turn 15 next year, was recognized for its quality, improvement, maturity and focus, as well as for its trauma leadership and outstanding relationship with regional EMS.

“A Level III Trauma Program accreditation designates our hospital as one that has resources and expertise to care for our community and neighbors when any trauma occurs. As a trauma center, our team is committed to improving and providing evidence-based care through our involvement at the local level as well as at the state level,” said Hospital Surgeon, Dr. Brett Dunbar, DO.

The ACS Trauma Survey is designed to help hospitals evaluate and improve trauma care as well as provide objective, external review of capability and performance.

A Level III Trauma Center designation indicates that the hospital has demonstrated an ability to provide prompt assessment, resuscitation, surgery, intensive care and stabilization of injured patients and emergency operations.

This achievement allows Ascension Via Christi Hospital to continue to provide Southeast Kansas with quality care close to home and when it’s needed the most.

For more information about Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, HERE.