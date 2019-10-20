Southeast Kansas fire department holds fire safety demonstration

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A local fire department uses their equipment to teach people about fire safety.

The Pittsburg Fire Department held their annual fire safety demo in conjunction with Fire Safety Week.

Kids participated in the mini combat challenge, using hoses to put out fires, while learning how to safely extinguish a grease fire.

This event helps community members get to know the fire department, as well as, take away important safety tips.

Lieutenant Justin Ziesenis of the Pittsburg Fire Department says, “I hope they take away what we do just as a public service to the community and what we stand for about public safety, educate both the adults and the kids. The kids have a good time.”

On average, 100 community members and their kids attend this event.