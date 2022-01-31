BOURBON COUNTY, Kans. — City and County offices have united in one Southeast Kansas community.

The City of Fort Scott’s Tourism, and Bourbon County Regional Economic Development Incorporated are now operating out of the REDI offices on the upper floor of Landmark Bank.

Officials say this will help strengthen the partnership between the two which already work closely together.

“Tourism is actually an arm of economic development. The city and the county continually try to work together on projects and staff and doing things that make sense for both entities, the city and the county,” said Jackson Tough, Visit Fort Scott Public Relations & Tourism Director.

Officials say this move will also help both have better access to grants.