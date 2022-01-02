Southeast Kansas church gathers winter clothing for community

GALENA, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas church is looking for community support ahead of colder temperatures.

The “Galena Assembly of God” is looking for donations for its clothing ministry.

The program was originally started more than five years ago when the church was gifted a former nursing home, where the clothing store was housed along with the church’s food ministry.

The clothing program was later paused due to the pandemic, but seeing the need throughout the community, the church reopened it back up last October.

“In the month of December we had over 100 people come in to get warm clothing to get ready for the winter and our reserves are starting to get depleted so we definitely need some warm winter coats, we needed some warm clothing, some sweaters and we are also starting to expand into some kitchen household things, dishes, pots and pans,” says Robin Livingston, Clothing Ministry Management.

“I mean this time of the year especially when the temperatures start to turn and get colder, we need more donations coming in because there’s more need out there. We do give out food to about 12 to 15 hundred people a year, so whatever help we could get, that’d be great,” says Doug Melugin, Galena Assembly of God Lead Pastor

Donations to either the clothing or food ministry can be made on Monday the third from 10 am until noon at 109 West Empire in Galena.

Other times can be arranged by contacting the church office at 620-783-2349.