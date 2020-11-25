Southeast Kansas airports receive program funding

Some southeast Kansas airports are scheduled for upgrades, and they’ll get financial help to get the work done.

32 projects have been selected for the Kansas Airport Improvement Program Funding for planning, constructing, or rehabilitating public use airports throughout the sunflower state.

The Chanute Airport has been approved for $72,000 for pavement imporvements.

The Fort Scott Airport will get $17,000 to improve the fueling system.

And the Tri-City Airport in Parsons will get $135,000 to upgrade the taxiway.