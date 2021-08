JOPLIN, Mo. — A big development in southeast Joplin is moving ahead.

Construction crews have closed access to Hammons Boulevard in what will be the 32nd Street Place development.

The road will be removed for future structures including Menard’s Home Improvement Store, replaced by a new road to the east.

The 70 acre project will also move accounting firm BKD from 3230 Hammons to the remodeled former restaurant at 3129 Hammons.

The development is just southeast of 32nd and Range Line.